BOSTON (WHDH) - On Thursday a federal district court will hear arguments to restore the visa of Tufts graduate student Rumeysa Ozturk, who was arrested by ICE agents outside her Somerville home in March.

The Trump administration canceled her student visa after she wrote and op-ed criticizing the war in Gaza; her lawyers claim the visa termination was retaliation and violates her use of free speech.

Ozturk was held for 45 days in a detention facility.

Due to the termination of her visa, Ozturk can not get a job or attend school.

