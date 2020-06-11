Tufts pilot program tests effects of nitric oxide on coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Researchers at the Tufts Medical Center are testing the effects of nitric oxide on coronavirus.

A pilot program has launched to see if naturally occurring gas can help lower inflammation and help blood vessels carry oxygen throughout the body of a coronavirus patient.

Dr. Marvin Konstam of Tufts Medical Center said nitric oxide is best used on people with mild symptoms.

