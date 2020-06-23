Tufts reopening campus for fall semester with coronavirus restrictions in place

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Tufts University announced Tuesday that its campus will be open for the fall semester with reduced density in classrooms and dorms, among an array of other precautions, to guard against coronavirus transmission.

The campus, which sits on the Somerville-Medford line, will start welcoming undergraduate and graduate students back on Sept. 8, Tufts President Anthony Monaco said in a message that was sent out to the university community.

The university will be reducing the density of classrooms and some residence halls, as well as setting space aside for students who need to be in quarantine or isolation.

Students will be required to follow social distancing guidelines, wear a mask or face covering, maintain strict hygiene practices, and participate in health screenings, COVID-19 testing, and contact tracing protocols, according to Monaco.

A three-part COVID-19 testing program will be implemented. The details are as follows:

Initial testing of students upon their return to campus to begin the fall semester Regular surveillance testing of students as well as student-facing faculty and staff to identify asymptomatic carriers Rapid diagnostic testing of those exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19

Students who are unable or choose not to be on campus in the fall will have the option of picking from many online classes or some that will be taught in a “hybrid manner.”

Some graduate and professional schools and programs have decided to move all classes online or postpone the beginning of formal instruction until January.

A breakdown of plans for the university’s Schools of Arts and Sciences and Engineering can be found here.

