SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Rumeysa Ozturk was denied bond in an immigration court Wednesday.

Ozturk was arrested by ICE agents in Somerville last month.

Her attorney says the government’s entire case is based on a one-paragraph memo from the State Department to ICE that points back to Ozturk’s op-ed, where she called for Tufts to divest from Israel over the war in Gaza.

Meanwhile, there was a new filing in her federal case. Her legal team is calling on a federal judge in Vermont to order her release or at least her return to Vermont by tomorrow citing immigration court developments and ongoing risks to her health.

