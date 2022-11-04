BOSTON (WHDH) - A Tufts Medical Center doctor who’s been charged with attempted sex trafficking has been terminated, effective immediately, a Tufts Medical Center spokesperson said.

“As we have learned more information regarding the disturbing allegations made against Dr. Quraishi, we have made the decision to end his employment, effective immediately,” he said.

As 7NEWS previously reported, court documents show Dr. Sadeq Quraishi, an anesthesiologist, was arrested as part of a sting operation in which he allegedly paid $250 to an undercover federal agent posing as a 14-year-old girl’s mother in exchange for sex with the teen.

Prosecutors said Quraishi was arrested at a hotel after meeting who he thought was the girl’s mother. He will appear in federal court next week, after appearing on Thursday to face charges.

In a press release sent to 7NEWS by J. W. Carney, Jr. & Associates, the law firm said in a statement that Quraishi “firmly denies the allegations that have been made against him” and “looks forward to contesting these claims in court where he is confident that he will be exonerated.”

