SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A “welcome home” sign is now posted on the tree near where Tufts graduate student Rumeysa Ozturk was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in March.

During the two months that Ozturk was in a federal detention facility in Louisiana, flowers, ribbons, and notes were left at the stop.

“Its definitely nice to see people are keeping up with the shrine and just trying to keep it looking good to remind us its not forgotten,” said Mike Mathis, who caught the arrest on his security cameras.

Mathis’ home security camera footage was widely viewed and many say it helped prove pivotal in getting Ozturk released Friday, then eventually to Logan Airport Saturday.

“Its definitely a win for her but there’s so many people that aren’t caught on camera that this is happening to who might not get their chance in court so there’s a long way to go still,” said Mathis.

Mathis is one of several people on the Somerville Street where Ozturk was arrested. Homeland security revoked her visa, saying she supports a terrorist organization, but Ozturk’s attorney’s say she wrote an op-ed, opposing the Israel-Hamas war.

“We witnessed what happened and really can’t get that out of our heads,” said Gene Ferraro, who saw the arrest. “It should have never happened. Its disgraceful and its good that she’s back and I hope she’s just cleared immediately.”

A neighborhood watch group was established following the arrest.

“I hear that they staked out our street a couple of days before they took her … You know, I feel a failure to notice that is on me. And so we’re trying to be more vigilant,” said John Wiesemann, who lives near where the arrest happened.

On Friday, a federal judge in Vermont found the government had violated Ozturk’s right to due process and free speech. She would come to find flowers, chocolates, and a happy homecoming poster left at her door.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)