Tufts University leaders eat in Chinatown to show support for community

BOSTON (WHDH) - Tufts University leaders dined out in Chinatown Monday to show their support for the community amid coronavirus concerns.

Many businesses and restaurants in Chinatown say they have taken a hit as the virus spreads and school officials said they wanted to remind people there is no ongoing threat in the neighborhood. Chinatown is home to the university’s health sciences campus and the neighboring Tufts Medical Center is the main teaching hospital for the school.

“We want to support the community, we know the coronavirus has concerned vendors,” said Interim Dean Peter Bates. “We work in this community, we want to make sure we support them.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)