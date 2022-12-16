MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Tufts University has moved all final exams online after recent bomb threats.

Parts of the Medford/Somerville campus were evacuated Wednesday and again on Thursday when police were made aware of the threats.

Tufts said they are taking steps to increase students’ safety by increasing patrols.

“The past two days have been extremely difficult for our community,” Tufts University President Tony Monaco said in a statement. “There is no greater priority for us than caring for the safety, well-being, and mental health of all our students and the entire community.”

The threats remain under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)