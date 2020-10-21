MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Tufts University has begun offering free COVID-19 testing to the local community in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

Residents who live on select streets around the campus in Medford and Somerville are able to get tested for the coronavirus at Breed Memorial Hall on Winthrop Street.

Those looking to get tested must be 18 years or older and asymptomatic.

There are a limited number of tests available, so appointments are required and can be scheduled online.

People who live and work in the area say the partnership with the university and the surrounding cities is a smart move to stop the spread.

“This is such a crazy time,” one person said. “I am all for it.”

The program will be held on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. until Dec. 11.

