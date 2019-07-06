Tufts University Police issue warning after incident involving gun

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Tufts University Police are warning people in the area to be alert after a man said another man pointed a gun at him on Thursday.

Police say it happened near Winthrop and Chester streets.

Tufts Police and Medford Police responded but could not locate a suspect

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male who is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs around 300 pounds.

The victim is not affiliated with Tufts University.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Medford Police at 781-395-1212 or the Tufts Police at 617-627-3030 or x73030 from a campus phone.

Tufts Police has issued a Timely Warning to the Medford/Somerville campus: https://t.co/eYy6gTsm5a — Tufts Univ. Police (@TuftsPolice) July 6, 2019

