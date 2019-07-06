Tufts University Police warning people in the area to be alert after gun incident

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Tufts University Police are warning people in the area to be alert after a man says another man pointed a gun at him on Thursday.

Police say it happened near Winthrop and Chester Streets.

Tufts Police and Medford Police responding to the scene checked the surrounding areas for the suspect but could not locate him.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male who is about 5 ft, 10in, and weights around 300 pounds.

The victim is not affiliated with Tufts University, according to officials.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information regarding the incident you are urged to contact the Medford Police at 781-395-1212 or the Tufts Police at 617-627-3030 or x73030 from a campus phone.

Tufts Police has issued a Timely Warning to the Medford/Somerville campus: https://t.co/eYy6gTsm5a — Tufts Univ. Police (@TuftsPolice) July 6, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)