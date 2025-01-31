MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Tufts University released the results of an independent investigation regarding an intense workout that ended up hospitalizing members of the men’s lacrosse team.

The workout was run by a Tufts alumni who joined a Navy Seal training program.

Following the workout last fall, over 20 members of the team developed severe muscle fatigue.

An investigator spoke to dozens of students, parents, and Tufts employees.

A five page report says the workout was never shared with the school.

Additionally, the Navy Seal who led it was unaware of NCAA policies and regulations.

The review found there was a lack of planning and communication on the part of the staff.

Moving forward, the school says it will adopt recommendations that are included in the report.

Administrators also apologized to the members of the lacrosse team and their parents.

