Tufts University searching for ways to reduce COVID-19 risk when students return

BOSTON (WHDH) - Tufts University is searching for ways to reduce the risk of infection when students and staff return to campus in the fall.

The university has set up modular homes for students who test positive or get sick.

The pods can house up to 200 students.

A program will also be implemented to ensure students and staff get tested regularly.

President Anthony P. Monaco said the school is taking an aggressive approach to slow the spread.

“It’s not something we can be passive about,” he said. “It’s going to be something we’ll be actively engaging with the whole community through the semester to keep it going and making sure we keep everyone safe.”

The fall semester is expected to begin in September as scheduled.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)