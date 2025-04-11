SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Tufts University student who was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Somerville last month is scheduled to have a court hearing in Vermont on Monday.

Rumeysa Ozturk was initially brought to Vermont before being transferred to Louisiana.

Her attorneys are petitioning for her immediate release from the ICE detention facility she’s currently being held.

Her attorneys believe her arrest stems from an Op-ed she co-authored in a student newspaper last spring.

The Department of Homeland Security claims Ozturk engaged in activities in support of Hamas without providing evidence.

