Tufts University students face start of a semester unlike any other

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thursday was move-in day for some Tufts University students.

New precautions have been put in place to ensure the safety of students and staff living on campus including the addition of a temporary complex called “the mods” which was added to provide extra housing.

There will be increased cleaning schedules and guests are prohibited. In addition, Tufts is ramping up its COVID-19 testing.

Out of region students will have to quarantine upon arrival and have at least three negative tests before joining their peers on campus.

In region, students will have to quarantine until they test negative once.

“So it’s going smoothly,” President Anthony Monaco said. “We have been able to test um about 1,500 students that have come back and so far they all have been negative. Let’s hope we can keep up that low rate through the next phase.”

All students will be required to submit to two COVID tests a week.

