(WHDH) — A new study conducted by Tufts University compared compounds in “grain-free” dog foods that the United States Food and Drug Administration has linked to canine dilated cardiomyopathy and ingredients that are found in traditional dog foods.

Researchers analyzed more than 800 compounds in foods that the FDA flagged as being associated with the severe heart disease and found that peas, potatoes, and sweet potatoes were most frequently tied to canine DCM cases.

“The diets reported to be associated with DCM often are marketed as “grain-free” and often contain certain ingredients that became part of commercial foods,” researchers wrote in their published findings. “Most of the ingredients that are included in the associated diets are also found in human diets, but dogs often eat them in even higher quantities because most dogs eat a single commercial pet food, rather than a variable mixture of multiple foods as humans do.”

Of all ingredients, peas showed the greatest association with higher concentrations of compounds in ailment-causing diets.

Canine DCM is described as the disease of a dog’s heart muscle, can often result in congestive heart failure. It’s the second most common heart disease affecting pet dogs.

