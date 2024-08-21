MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Tufts University Police Department shared a warning Tuesday after people reported several incidents of possible BB gun shootings near the Tufts campus.

Though there were no incidents on Tufts’ campus itself, university police said they are aware of reports in and around the Medford, Somerville and Brookline area where people said they were approached while walking by a dark-colored vehicle and hit with an unknown object.

Police said the vehicle may be an older model Jeep. The unknown object appeared to come from the vehicle and was described as a BB pellet, according to police.

“The Tufts University Police, together with our law enforcement partners, are actively investigating these incidents and encourages you to report any information that may be helpful,” police said.

While the investigation continues, police urged campus community members to stay alert while walking and travel in well-lit, populated areas with a co-worker or friend, when possible.

Police said anyone who thinks they are being followed should move into an area where other people are present.

“Don’t be afraid to call for help,” police said.

Anyone with information about the recent incidents near Tufts is asked to contact Tufts University investigators at 617-627-3030 or 617-627-6911.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)