WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Bubo the owl started off the new year with a second at life.

The owl was released back into the wild in Sterling on New Year’s Day after being turned over to Tufts Wildlife Clinic in December.

Bubo could be seen looking at the camera before taking off towards the trees.

Tufts Wildlife is currently caring for 30 barred owls.

