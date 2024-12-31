SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of Somerville were told to be on high alert after several break-ins have been reported near Tufts Medford/Somerville campus in recent days.

People said they’ve returned home to find someone had been in their house while they weren’t there. City officials said the break-ins happened near Powder House Circle. Tufts is working closely with police.

One longtime resident said he received a text alert from the police department three days ago, but he’s not too worried.

“We lock the doors and leave lights on and turn them on and off,” Mark Stern said. “There’s a lot more things to worry about than that.”

City officials told 7News that Medford police have also been alerted.

