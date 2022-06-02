One of the four victims in a shooting at a Tulsa medical office on Wednesday had ties to the Boston area. ‘

Dr. Preston Phillips, an alum of Harvard Medical School, was what officials called the primary target of a gunman who blamed the doctor for his continuing back pain. According to police, the gunman, later identified as a Michael Louis of Muskogee, Oklahoma, killed himself once police arrived

According to Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin, a letter was found on Louis’ body explicitly naming Phillips as the primary target.

“[The letter] made it clear that he came in with the intent to kill Dr. Phillips and anyone who got in his way,” Franklin said. ”He blamed Dr. Phillips for the ongoing pain following the surgery.”

Franklin said Phillips performed the surgery on May 19 and Louis was released from the hospital on May 24.

Phillips had previously been employed by the WNBA’s Tulsa Shock as their orthopedic surgeon before the franchise’s move to Arlington, Texas in 2015.

