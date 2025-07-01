BOSTON (WHDH) - Live music is coming to Logan Airport all summer long!

The Massachusetts Port Authority (MassPort) is bringing in professional and student performers to help relieve stress for travelers.

“Sometimes we hear from folks that they have to wait for their bags, maybe sometimes in their mind a little too long, so one of the ways I think to make people feel a little more comfortable is to make it a little more lively down here in baggage claim,” said Richard Davey, CEO of MassPort.

The pilot program titled “Live music at Logan” was created in partnership with the Mass Cultural Council.

Travelers will be able to unwind and relax while listening to some of Boston’s up-and-coming artists at the baggage claim in terminal B and C.

“Travel can be a stressful thing, especially like, is my bag here, did it get lost,” said singer Brandon Furtado. “So, if I can be part of somebody’s day or even play a song that they like, that’s even better.”

“Whether it be music, dance, or really any artform, creativity has the power to transform shared spaces, bringing something distinctive and authentically Massachusetts to the daily lives of all,” said Michael Bobbit of the Mass Cultural Council.

Travelers were pleasantly surprised to hear the music while waiting for their bags. They say it is a wonderful way to relax after a long day of travel.

“Sometimes this is a crazy place and I think this is helping the stress level here at the airport, just calming music, something to listen to while we are waiting here to be picked up!” Jocelyn Robinson, a traveler said.

Davey says at the end of the initiative, he hopes a new rising star makes it out into the music industry, which wouldn’t be the first time for Boston.

“Boston has a great tradition of excellent musicians and performing artists,” said Davey. “I was just reminded that Tracy Chapman got her start on the MBTA in Harvard Square, maybe the next Tracy Chapman will be a part of this.”

