(WHDH) — The Tunnels to Towers Foundation has paid in full the mortgage on the home of fallen Massachusetts State Police Trooper Thomas Clardy, the department announced on Facebook Tuesday night.

Clardy, 44, lost his life when an impaired driver slammed into the back of his cruiser on the Mass. Pike in Charlton on March 16, 2016.

Clardy, an 11-year veteran of the force and former Marine, was a married father of six children.

The Tunnels to Towers Foundation supports first responders, veterans, and their families.

The organization has paid the mortgages of nearly 450 homes of fallen service members and first responders.

Trooper Clardy is survived by his wife Reisa, and children Tyler, Lily, Gabryella, Emma, Eva, and Noah.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)