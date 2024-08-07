FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Debris from the broken wind turbine off Nantucket is now making its way to Cape Cod beaches.

Fiberglass and foam has been found in Falmouth, nearly one month after the initial blade broke off into the ocean. Town officials in Falmouth said Vineyard Wind sent clean up crews to the area.

The turbine was made of fiberglass, causing many of those affected to worry about injuries.

Vineyard Wind says the material is non-toxic and the break was due to a manufacturing defect.

