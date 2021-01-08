Stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. (Eric Gay/AP)

TurboTax customers are expected to get their long-awaited stimulus payments as soon as Friday.

In an email to TurboTax customers, Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Johnson wrote that payments have begun to be deposited.

“We expect most payments to be available (Friday), but your bank could take a few business days to process,” he said.

Johnson added that the payment will be deposited into the same bank account that the customer received their 2019 tax refund.

TurboTax has been working with the Internal Revenue Service and the Department of Treasury after millions of stimulus payments were sent to the wrong accounts.

“We know how important these funds are for so many Americans and we regret that an IRS error caused a delay in you receiving your stimulus payment,” Johnson said.

TurboTax customers can find more information on their stimulus payment here.

