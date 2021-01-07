President Donald Trump's name appears on a stimulus check on May 3, 2020. Credit: Will Lanzoni/CNN

TurboTax says it is working with the Internal Revenue Service and the Department of Treasury after millions of stimulus payments were sent to the wrong accounts.

In an email to TurboTax customers, Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Johnson wrote that an IRS error led to mishap, adding that some may not have received their stimulus payment.

“We have been working tirelessly on a solution with the Treasury and the IRS,” Johnson continued. “As a result, our expectation now is that within days the error will be corrected and stimulus payments will begin being deposited into the correct bank accounts.”

The IRS now has all the correct banking information, according to Johnson.

“We know how important these funds are for so many Americans and that everyone is anxious to get their money, now more than ever,” he concluded. “We will keep you updated on our efforts, and we will stay on this until you get your money.”

Taxpayers can use the Get My Payment tool on the IRS website to find out about the status of their payment.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)