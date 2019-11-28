LIVERMORE, Calif. (WHDH) — A tenacious turkey tried to attack a police officer as he attempted to ticket a speeding driver in Livermore, California on Monday.

Video from the officer’s bodycam shows him walking over to a car he had pulled over when a turkey quickly approaches him.

The officer tried to escape the turkey by moving to the other side of the car but the turkey chased after him, making loud noises and aggressive movements.

He eventually let the driver go without a ticket in order to escape the turkey.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)