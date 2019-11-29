(WHDH) — Actor Will Smith ran into some turkey trouble while trying to pick up some pies on Thanksgiving.

Smith posted a video on Instagram of the turkey who stopped in front of his car, writing, “Why did the turkey cross the road? No really… why did he do this?! I’m trying to get the fam’ some pies!”

He honked at the bird in an attempt to get it to go away.

Just a few days before Thanksgiving, Smith and his son Jaden handed out meals to the homeless in Los Angeles.

