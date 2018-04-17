Turkey trots through downtown Boston T-Mobile store

BOSTON (WHDH) - A turkey turned heads Tuesday when it stopped by a T-Mobile store in downtown Boston.

The bird’s brief visit to the wireless company’s Washington Street location prompted customers and staffers to pull out their cellphones and record the unusual encounter. After flapping into the back of the business, the turkey could be seen making its way back toward the entrance.

