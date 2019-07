NORWAY (WHDH) – Even thrill seekers need time to rest and relax, and this hotel in Norway might be the perfect fit.

A Turkish architect came up with a wild design of a hotel built into a cliff.

The design includes a long swimming pool extending out from the cliff.

There’s been no word on whether the hotel will make it past the design phase.

