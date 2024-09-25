HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is recovering after she was struck by a car in a hit-and-run in Haverhill over the weekend.

The moment was caught on surveillance video Saturday night at 8:24 p.m. The woman was crossing Washington Street when a sedan turned into her and then kept driving.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She reported bruising on her knees, but she is okay and back at work.

The 57-year-old woman who was hit had a message for the driver of the vehicle.

“Turn yourself in, turn yourself in. You could’ve killed somebody,” the woman said. “People, they just don’t pay attention. They stop at the stop sign, they’re on their phone, they don’t pay attention.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Keith Cronin at 978-373-1212 x1566.

She was the second person to be hit in Haverhill in the past week.

On Friday, less than a mile away, a 47-year-old man was hit by an accused drunk driver. That driver, 46-year-old Raymond Guillermo, was arrested at his home and the victim in that crash was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

