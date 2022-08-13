The tractor trailer that turned over on the Mass Pike early Saturday morning has been cleared according to a tweet from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Update: I-90EB/WB left lane closed. Truck has been removed. Guardrail repair in progress. https://t.co/DZxtdaeDE8 — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) August 13, 2022

The westbound left lane was still closed as of 1:00 p.m., Massdot said.

Two individuals were transported to Beth Israel Hospital after the crash.

Cases of drink and food were spewed over several lanes of traffic.

Fire companies clearing the scene of the earlier tractor trailer roll over East bound on the Mass pike, after a massive cleanup effort . pic.twitter.com/0TVzMYjbYL — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 13, 2022

