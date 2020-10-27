Turning politics into pastry: Quincy baker finds delicious way to poll voters

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Quincy baker has found a delicious way to poll people on who they’re voting for this election.

Ginger Betty’s, located on Samoset Avenue, is making gingerbread cookie versions of President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden and the cookie candidates have been a big hit.

“People will come in and they’ll pick which candidate they like,” owner Beth Veneto said. “They have fun with it, it’s a little cookie break for them.”

She calls it the “Peppermint Poll” and it’s more than just a sale. Vento said she counts each “vote” herself.

“We’re always sweet, sometimes spicy, but definitely accurate,” she said.

So how is this year’s poll shaping up?

“Ginger Donald is about up to 600 and ginger Joe Biden is at 145 right now,” she confirmed.

But, Veneto said she is not ready to declare a winner just yet.

“Another woman came in she heard ginger Donald was up in the polls, she came in and said ‘give me 15 Bidens,” she said.

Veneto said that her goal is to bring people together when the country needs it most.

“After all, we’re all Americans. We wanna push for our candidate for sure,” she said. “But, we need to stay sweet.”

Ginger Betty’s sells cookie candidates for every election and Veneto said that so far she has made over a thousand confections for both Biden and Trump.

