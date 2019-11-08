PITTSBURG, Calif. (WHDH) — A teacher in California remixed a popular Lizzo song to get her students pumped up about learning.

DorothyHoney Mallari, a teacher at Los Medanos Elementary School in Pittsburg, gave “Truth Hurts” an educational twist and taught the new lyrics to her students.

“Let’s be great ‘cuz I know we are great,” the remix goes. “I just took an ELA test, turns out I’m 100 percent that smart even when I’m feeling lazy. Yeah I got math problems, that’s the student in me. Buzz, buzz then I solve them that’s the worker (bee) in me.”

A video of the class singing along quickly went viral and even caught the attention of Lizzo.

“This IS the best thing I’ve watched today 😍,” she wrote on Twitter.

As of Friday morning, the video posted by the school district had been viewed nearly a half million times.

Ur right.. this IS the best thing I’ve watched today 😍 https://t.co/4LBbVz8gxn — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) November 6, 2019

