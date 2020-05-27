BOSTON (WHDH) - A 53-year-old tortoise has been adopted by a turtle expert in Boston after her previous owner died of COVID-19.

The loveable tortoise, named “Ms. Jennifer,” arrived at the MSPCA’s Boston location on May 9 after her owner, a resident of Waltham, fell ill and could no longer care for her, according to the shelter.

The MSPCA says they received more than 3,000 phone calls and emails from possible adopters, making Ms. Jennifer one of the most popular animals the shelter has ever housed.

Her new owners decided to remain anonymous but the MSPCA says she is going to a fantastic home.

HOMEWARD BOUND: Ms. Jennifer, the tortoise who was rendered homeless after her owner died of #COVID19, has been ADOPTED! pic.twitter.com/D9oPw4yZ9g — MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) May 27, 2020

