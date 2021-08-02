A turtle went flying through a car windshield in Florida on Friday evening.
Emergency crews responding to a crash on the turnpike in northern St. Lucie County around 5:10 p.m. learned that a semi-truck driving southbound had hit a turtle, causing it to go airborne and through a windshield of a nearby vehicle, according to fire officials.
The turtle landed in the backseat of the car.
Both the driver and the turtle were unharmed.
The turtle was safely released.
