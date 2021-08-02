A turtle went flying through a car windshield in Florida on Friday evening.

Emergency crews responding to a crash on the turnpike in northern St. Lucie County around 5:10 p.m. learned that a semi-truck driving southbound had hit a turtle, causing it to go airborne and through a windshield of a nearby vehicle, according to fire officials.

The turtle landed in the backseat of the car.

Both the driver and the turtle were unharmed.

The turtle was safely released.

At 5:10pm, a call came in for a single vehicle mvc at mm176 on the turnpike in northern SLC. A semi driving southbound, knicked a turtle causing it to go airborne and through a windshield of a nearby vehicle. Both driver and turtle were unharmed. The turtle was released safely. pic.twitter.com/CIVgix1Xqg — StLucieFire (@StLucieFireDist) July 31, 2021

