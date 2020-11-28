Turtles traveling from New England Aquarium get Thanksgiving shelter in Tennessee

A sister nature preserve helped house dozens of endangered turtles traveling from the New England Aquarium Thanksgiving eve, Aquarium workers said.

The Aquarium was sending 30 rescued Kemp’s ridley sea turtles to the Audubon Nature Institute’s Coastal Wildlife Network’s (CWN) Aquatic Center in Louisiana via the Turtles Fly Too organization when bad weather grounded their plane in Chattanooga the night before Thanksgiving, workers said.

But the Tennessee Aquarium stepped in and housed the turtles overnight while officials worked out a safe ground route for the rest of the way. Aquarium workers said the turtles will need significant care before being released into the wild, but are doing well.

