Tuscan Kitchen opens 22,000-square-foot ‘outdoor oasis’ in Boston’s Seaport

BOSTON (WHDH) - Tuscan Kitchen will start welcoming guests to its new 22,000-square-foot “outdoor oasis” in Boston’s Seaport District on Thursday.

The garden-inspired summer pop-up — “Il Giardino” — features an expansive, socially-distant outdoor dining area with a menu of artisan Italian items, a raw bar, a gelato cart, an Aperol Spritz cart, and three container bars serving up craft cocktails.

The partially-tented eatery is located at 65 Northern Ave. and is accessible by entering at the corner of Fan Pier and Seaport boulevards.

Guests can catch some rays or enjoy unobstructed views of the stars. Beneath the tent, guests will find a more formal dining experience complete with leather chairs and wooden tables.

The space also has a flower arch, bistro-style twinkle lighting, intricate topiaries, floral arrangements, aged wine barrels, a pair of bocce ball courts, ping pong tables, giant Jenga, and cornhole.

Guests are encouraged to call ahead for seating.

