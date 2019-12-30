Tuukka Rask named to 2020 NHL All-Star team

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask, of Finland, guards the goal during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask was named to the 2020 NHL All-Star team on Monday.

Rask, who ranks seventh in the NHL with a 2.31 goals-against average, will be joined in the game by teammate David Pastrnak.

The 32-year-old Finland native is tied for ninth in the league with a .923 save percentage. He has two shutouts and earned a win in his 500th NHL game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in October.

Rask previously competed in the 2017 All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

