Tuukka Rask rejoins Bruins, says he had to ‘make things right’ with family

BOSTON (WHDH) - Goaltender Tuukka Rask rejoined the Boston Bruins on Tuesday after stepping away from the team last week due to family reasons.

“Deep inside my heart, I felt like I needed to take time to be with my family and make things right so I could be back here and focus on my job,” Rask told reporters. “I took three days. I’m back here, back to work and I’m ready to battle with these guys.”

Rask was granted a leave of absence on Friday. When asked about the situation General Manager only said that it was “not health-related.”

The 31-year-old goaltender to not share any specific details on the matter.

Rasj has had a sluggish start to the 2018-19 season, posting a 4-4 record with a 3.05 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage.

He last appeared in Boston’s 8-5 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday and allowed three goals in relief of Jaroslav Halak.

It’s not clear when Rask will retake his place between the pipes.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)