BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask on Friday said that he played through the playoffs with a torn labrum in his hip and that he plans to undergo surgery this offseason.

The 34-year-old veteran told reporters that he is “mentally” up for a return to hockey but that the surgery will likely sideline him until January or February.

Rask was pulled in favor of rookie netminder Jeremy Swayman in Game 5 of Boston’s second-round series against the New York Islanders after allowing four goals through two periods. The Bruins went on to lose the game and ultimately were eliminated from the postseason in Game 6 on Wednesday night.

Rask, whose contract is slated to expire this offseason, also told reporters that he’s “not going to play for anybody else” but Boston.

“This is our home. We have three kids,” Rask said when asked about potentially testing free agency. “At this point my life, I don’t see any reason to go anywhere else.”

It’s not clear if the Bruins plan to offer Rask a new contract.

