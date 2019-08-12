‘TV Santa Claus’ drops tube television sets on Virginia porches

A bizarre prankster wearing a television on his head has been giving gifts to dozens of Virginia residents — dropping vintage TVs on their porches.

“He wants to be known as the TV Santa Claus. I don’t know,” said Henrico County resident Jim Brooksbank. “We got an old tube-style TV, 13 inch.”

Old television sets were found at more than 50 residences over the weekend, and the prankster was caught on surveillance tape.

“I thought my son brought it home, but apparently not,” said resident Michael Kroll. “They had way too much time on their hands if they had all these TVs and spread them all over the neighborhood.”

Police say they’re monitoring the situation but think the prank is all in fun — the same thing happened in a different neighborhood last August.

“At most this seems to be more an inconvenience to the community,” said one officer, who picked up the TVs with other police.

“It’s summer, and people are getting ready to go back to school,” Brooksbank said. “Maybe TV man was just ready to strike and put a little humor in our lives.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)