WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A 43-year-old Connecticut inmate died Friday from COVID-19-related complications, the Department of Correction announced Saturday.

It marked the state’s 21st COVID-related inmate death since the pandemic began about 18 months ago, according to Karen Martucci, a DOC spokesperson. The man’s name was not released, due to medical privacy laws.

The inmate, who had underlying health issues, had been receiving medical care at a local hospital since Oct. 4. The prison department said the man died after refusing to be intubated last week.

There continues to be a mask mandate for both inmates in staff at Connecticut’s prisons. To date, about 52% of the prison population has elected to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

“We continue to educate on the overwhelming evidence that supports vaccination,” Martucci said in an email.

The inmate who died had entered the state’s correctional system in October 2020 and was serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence for sale of a controlled substance and unlawful restraint. His maximum release date would have been in February 2023.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)