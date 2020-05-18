Twice as nice: Identical twins top of their class at Leominster high

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of a Leominster family are feeling very proud. They have not one but two seniors graduating this year at the top of their class.

Identical twins Keagan and Connor Casey are active members of the national honors society, involved in a municipal politics group and so determined to outscore the other brother that they outscored everyone in their class.

“I can think back to many different times where we would say get 100% and he would get a 99 or vice versa and we would be like oh I’m smarter than you. But it’s like a one-point difference,” Connor said.

He is the valedictorian and Keagan is the salutatorian of their class of about 460 students.

“It’s OK because I am the better swimmer so at least I have that over him he can say I’m better in school but I can say I’m better in the pool,” Keagan said.

Conor placed second at the Mass. State Science Fair while Keagan is a competitive swimmer.

They have different passions but agree that it is nice to have each other’s support.

“It’s nice to be number one was definitely always my goal and it’s also really cool that number two is my twin here,” Connor said.

Now, the two are going in opposite directions with Keagan heading off to Lehigh in Pennsylvania to be on the varsity swim team and Connor heading out to UMass Amherst on the pre-med track.

Should state regulations allow, Leominster High School will hold a graduation ceremony in August where the Casey twins are expected to give a speech though, they have a few words for their fellow classmates to share right now:

“People will always remember the COVID class so I think from that perspective it’s kind of unique,” Keagan said.

“At the end of the day really spend time with your family and do things you wouldn’t be able to do if this was a normal graduating year,” Connor added.

