Twin brothers face off in final football game of their high school careers

(WHDH) — It was a familiar face-off for a set of twins when they took the football field to play against each other in the final game of their high school careers.

Zachary and Luke Maffeo are the quarterbacks of rival schools, Boston Latin Academy and O’Bryant.

Luke and O’Bryant came out on top today, but the brotherly love is still there.

“We just wanna compete and be our best selves,” Luke said. “I mean, this is just a good example of competition. We strive on competition and we just wanna get the best out of each other.”

Both boys are headed to Massachusetts Maritime Academy in the fall, where they will play football together.

