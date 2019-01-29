Twin River buying 3 casinos in historic Colorado mining town

LINCOLN, R.I. (AP) — An East Coast casino operator is buying three properties nestled in an old mining town in Colorado’s central mountains.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, based in Rhode Island, announced Tuesday it plans to buy the Golden Gates, Golden Gulch and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado. Terms of the deal were not released.

The acquisition from Las Vegas-based Affinity Gaming includes 36,000 square feet (3,344 square meters) of gambling space, three restaurants and several bars. The deal is expected to be completed in early 2020, pending approval by Colorado gambling officials.

Black Hawk, which was founded in 1859 after gold was discovered in the area, is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Denver.

