MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Twin sisters graduating at the top of their class at Medford High School and attending Harvard University in the fall hope to inspire others to achieve their dreams.

Eleanor Nkera is Medford High School’s salutatorian with a GPA of 4.45. Just edging her out for valedictorian was her sister Oprah, with a 4.46 GPA.

“It was kind of a surprise. We’ve always worked hard through out academic career, but obviously valedictorian, salutatorian, wasn’t what we expected,” Oprah said.

The girls are identical twins, the youngest of five siblings, and have lived in Medford their whole lives. Their parents immigrated from the Republic of the Congo before they were born. Eleanor is named for her godmother, and Oprah was named after Oprah Winfrey.

“When my parents immigrated to the United States, it was kind of hard for them to learn English, so my mom used to watch Oprah to learn English,” Oprah said.

She said it wasn’t always easy having such a famous namesake.

“I think my name is really powerful. When I was younger, I didn’t really like it, I’d say, but I’ve definitely grown into it,” Oprah said.

Both sisters play on the Medford High School tennis team, participate in the garden club, and take nearly every AP class together. At Harvard, they plan to finally take classes apart, excited to venture out.

“You can do anything you put your mind to,” Eleanor said. “You just have to work really hard for it.”

Eleanor will be majoring in bioengineering and Oprah plans to major in neuroscience.

