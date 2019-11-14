Twinkies Cereal will hit grocery store shelves next month

(WHDH) — Post and Hostess is teaming up to bring the iconic Twinkies snack to the breakfast aisle in the form of cereal.

Twinkies Cereal is slated to hit grocery store shelves across the country in late December.

“Twinkies Cereal replicates the distinctive taste and familiar oblong shape of the golden-colored snack cake, delivering delightful sweetness in every bite,” Post said in a news release.

Twinkies have been around for nearly 90 years and the sweet treat ranks highest in consumer loyalty among Hostess brands.

Hostess ceased production of Twinkies in 2012, spurring outrage among the masses before making a much-celebrated comeback in 2013.

To find a store near you that will carry the cereal, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)