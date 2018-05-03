Twitter advises all users to change password after bug exposes login information

(WHDH) — Twitter is urging all of its users to change their password after a bug exposed about 330 million passwords.

The social media giant said it has since fixed the issue. At this time there is no evidence suggesting passwords have been leaked or misused, but the company is recommending users take precautionary action.

“We recently found a bug that stored passwords unmasked in an internal log. We fixed the bug and have no indication of a breach or misuse by anyone. As a precaution, consider changing your password on all services where you’ve used this password,” Twitter said.

Twitter is directing users to change their passwords via a pop-up window on their website that explains the nature of the bug.

