Twitter to let users charge followers to see premium posts

Twitter is branching out from advertising to find more ways to make money — both for itself and for its most prolific users, whether those are businesses, celebrities or regular people.

In an investor presentation Thursday, the social media company announced a new feature called “Super Follows.”

The feature will let users charge for extra, exclusive material not shown to their regular followers.

This can include subscriber-only newsletters, videos, deals and discounts.

Users would pay a monthly subscription fee to access the extra content.

Super Follows is not available yet but Twitter says it will have more to share in the coming months.

