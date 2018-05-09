Two 13-year-old boys charged in Boston unarmed robbery

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two 13-year-old boys are facing unarmed robbery charges after police say they snatched a man’s cellphone in Boston Monday, police said.

Officers responding to a reported unarmed robbery on Summer Street about 6 p.m. met a man who said two young boys had just ridden up to him on bicycles, grabbed his cellphone out of his hands and rode off toward the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, police said.

Soon after, an officer patrolling A Street spotted two boys matching the suspect description riding bikes. After a brief chase, officers were able to stop the boys and recover the cellphone. One the boys allegedly threatened to blow up the police station.

The boys, whose names were not released because of their ages, were from Brighton and Dorchester and were both arrested on an unarmed robbery charge. They’re scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Boston Juvenile Court.

